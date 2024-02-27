Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the astronaut designates for the Gaganyaan Mission at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. The four names are Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla. Gaganyaan Mission: Sukhoi Fighter Pilot Group Captain Prashanth B Nair Among Four Test Pilots for Human Space Flight Program.

Meet Astronaut Designates for Gaganyaan Mission

Astronaut designates for the prestigious #Gaganyaan Mission: pic.twitter.com/oktuuLbtYK — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 27, 2024

PM Modi Meets Astronaut Designates for Gaganyaan Mission

VIDEO | PM Modi meets astronaut-designates for Gaganyaan Mission - Group Captain P Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap and Wing Commander S Shukla - at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. (Full video… pic.twitter.com/dhaYddPzdk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)