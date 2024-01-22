Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya today. PM Narendra Modi on January 22 kicked off the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha rituals. 121 priests, led by Acharya Laxmikant Dixit, perform the consecration ceremony. Ram Lalla Idol Revealed: PM Narendra Modi Unveils Shri Ram Idol at Ram Temple, Video Goes Viral.

Ram Lalla Idol Revealed

#WATCH | First visuals of the Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/E0VIhkWu4g — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

PM Narendra Modi Unveils Shri Ram Idol

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi unveils the Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya #RamMandirAyodhya pic.twitter.com/D4OJ5bPuNw — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

