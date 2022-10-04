Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the phone where the duo discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. "PM Modi reiterated his call for early cessation of hostilities and the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy," said PMO. The Prime Minister's Office further added that "PM Modi expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution to the conflict and conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to any peace efforts." PM Narendra Modi Shares Video of Fluent Cricket Commentary in Sanskrit, Says ‘This Is Heartening To See’ (Watch Video).

PM Modi Dials Ukraine's Zelenskyy:

