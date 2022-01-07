Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata today. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, "The second campus has been built in line with the PM's vision to expand & upgrade the health facilities in all parts of the country." CNCI was facing a heavy load of cancer patients. A need for expansion was being felt for some time, and the second campus will fulfil it, it added.

PM Modi to inaugurate the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) via video-conferencing today. The second campus has been built in line with the PM's vision to expand & upgrade the health facilities in all parts of the country: PMO pic.twitter.com/me6MQoCqik — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022

