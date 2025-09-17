Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to thank Italian PM Giorgia Meloni for extending birthday wishes to him. In his post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Narendra Modi said, "Thank you Prime Minister Meloni for your warm wishes." The Indian Prime Minister also said that he deeply appreciate Italy's friendship and looks forward to strengthening it further. Earlier in the day, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Modi who turned 75-years-old today. "His strength, his determination, and his ability to lead millions of people are a source of inspiration," her post read. Narendra Modi Birthday Wishes: From Donald Trump to Giorgia Meloni, List of World Leaders Who Extended Birthday Greetings to Prime Minister of India.

PM Narendra Modi Thanks Giorgia Meloni for Birthday Wishes

Thank you Prime Minister Meloni for your warm wishes. Deeply appreciate Italy’s friendship and look forward to strengthening it further.@GiorgiaMeloni https://t.co/u2zNuOT3dk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2025

