PM Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya for winning a gold medal in the men's 57kg freestyle event at the Commonwealth Games 2022. The Tokyo Olympics silver medalist bagged the top prize in dominant fashion when he defeated Nigeria's Ebikewenimo Welson 10-0 in the contest. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "He played like a champion and brings immense pride for our nation." He further said, "Congratulations to the phenomenal @ravidahiya60 for winning a Gold at the Birmingham CWG. His success proves that no dream is too big if one is passionate and dedicated."

Check tweet:

He played like a champion and brings immense pride for our nation. Congratulations to the phenomenal @ravidahiya60 for winning a Gold at the Birmingham CWG. His success proves that no dream is too big if one is passionate and dedicated. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/SfRRb4ZGb0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)