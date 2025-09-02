Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, September 2, launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, saying his mother was verbally abused on a campaign stage of the Congress-RJD stage. PM Modi said this act had humiliated every mother and sister. Addressing nearly 20 lakh women on video conferencing, Prime Minister Modi said his late mother, Heeraben Modi, struggled against poverty to bring him and his siblings up. "My mother separated me from her so that I could serve crores of mothers like you. You all know that now my mother is not alive. Some time ago, after completing 100 years of age, she left us all. That mother of mine, who has nothing to do with politics, who is no more, was abused from the stage of the RJD, Congress. Sisters and mothers, I can see your faces; I can only imagine the pain you must have felt. I can see tears in the eyes of some mothers. This is very sad, painful," PM Modi said. PM Modi Abuse Row: BJP-Congress Workers Clash in Begusarai Over PM Narendra Modi’s Mother Comments.

