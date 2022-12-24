The veteran BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Saturday made a shocking statement on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While talking to pressers in Pandharpur, Swamy said that PM Modi is not a "hindutvawadi." The 83-year-old leader said that PM Modi bought many temples in Uttarakhand under government control. Chinese PLA Has Advanced Far Across LAC in Ladakh, Claims Subramanian Swamy.

'PM Narendra Modi Not A Hindutvawadi' Says Subramanian Swamy:

