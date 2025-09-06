Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday responded to US President Donald Trump’s remarks, saying the two leaders would “always be friends” and that he “fully reciprocates” Trump’s sentiments. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.” The statement came after Trump, while addressing reporters at the White House, praised Modi as a “great prime minister” and affirmed their strong bond, though he expressed disapproval over India’s recent trade moves. Modi’s response marks his first public comment on ties with Trump since the US imposed additional tariffs on India, underscoring the resilience of the bilateral relationship despite occasional friction. ‘I’ll Always Be Friends With PM Narendra Modi, Nothing to Worry About’: Donald Trump Affirms ‘Special Relationship’ Between India-US (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Responds To Donald Trump’s Remarks

Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.@realDonaldTrump @POTUS https://t.co/4hLo9wBpeF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2025

