BJP's National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, on Saturday, February 17, spoke about the party's two-day National Council meeting. "In today's meeting while guiding all the party workers, PM Modi said that BJP will get 370 and NDA 400 (seats)," Vinod Tawde said. He also said that PM Narendra Modi said that 370 is not just a number but a tribute from them to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. "Our campaign will be centred around development, and the welfare of the poor and putting the nation at a place of pride in the world, we need to take these things to the people," the National General Secretary of BJP said. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi Arrives at Bharat Mandapam To Attend Two-Day National Convention of BJP (Watch Videos).

Our Campaign Will Be Centred Around Development

#WATCH | On BJP's two-day National Council meeting, party National General Secretary Vinod Tawde says, "In today's meeting while guiding all the party workers, PM Modi said that BJP will get 370 and NDA 400 (seats), where 370 is not just a number but a tribute from us to Dr Syama… pic.twitter.com/8jFk00wbrx — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

