Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, November 5, sought blessings of Jain monk Acharya Vidhyasagar at the Chandragiri Jain Mandir in Dongargarh. PM Modi shared the photos of his visit to the Chandragiri Jain Mandir on X, formerly Twitter. "Feeling blessed to receive the blessings of Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj Ji at the Chandragiri Jain Mandir in Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh," PM Modi posted. PM Narendra Modi is in Chhattisgarh for the assembly election campaign. Chhattisgarh: PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Maa Bamleshwari Temple in Rajnandgaon's Dongargarh (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Seeks Blessings of Jain Monk Acharya Vidhyasagar

Feeling blessed to receive the blessings of Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj Ji at the Chandragiri Jain Mandir in Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh. pic.twitter.com/wNfvbbwfKH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)