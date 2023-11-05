Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Maa Bamleshwari temple in Rajnandgaon's Dongargarh region in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, November 5. PM Modi is currently campaigning in the state for his party Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) ahead of the assembly polls. Later this month, on November 7 and 17, Chhattisgarh will hold two rounds of assembly elections. Chhattisgarh: PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Danteshwari Temple in Bastar (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Maa Bamleshwari Temple in Chhattisgarh

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Maa Bamleshwari temple in Rajnandgaon's Dongargarh. pic.twitter.com/JpX8xb2MWf — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)