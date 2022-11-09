Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stopped his convoy for an ambulance to pass in Kangra district's Chambi village, reported news agency ANI. PM Modi was in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh today for an election campaign. The video showed an ambulance speeding by as PM Modi and his convoy waited for it to pass and then made their way ahead. Prime Minister Modi also addressed an election rally in Chambi village today. Video: PM Narendra Modi Dumps VIP Culture, Stops Convoy to Give Way to An Ambulance in Gandhinagar.

PM Narendra Modi Shuns VIP Culture:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped his convoy to let an Ambulance pass in Chambi, Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/xn3OGnAOMT — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022

