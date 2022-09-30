Ahmedabad, September 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy stopped for a brief time to give way to an ambulance while travelling to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad on Friday. A video shared by the Gujarat BJP's media cell shows two SUVs, which were part of the prime minister's convoy, slowly moving to the left side on the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar road to give way to the ambulance.

The incident took place when Modi was on his way to the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar after finishing his public rally near Doordarshan Centre in Ahmedabad in the afternoon. Gujarat Will Be Twin City, Multi-Model Connectivity Hub in Coming Years, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Watch: PM Narendra Modi Stops SUV On the Left Side of A Road in Gujarat and Let Ambulance Passed:

"On the way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad, PM Modi's carcade stopped to give way to an ambulance," the Gujarat BJP said in a statement. On the second day of his Gujarat visit, Modi flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train and also launched the first phase of Ahmedabad Metro rail project. In the evening, the prime minister will be in Banaskantha district to address a public gathering and perform aarti at the famous Ambaji temple.