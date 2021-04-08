PM Narendra Modi Support Night Restrictions by States Amid Second Wave of COVID-19:

We must concentrate on micro-containment zones. In places where night curfew has been imposed, I would urge to use the word 'Corona Curfew', to continue alertness about coronavirus. It will be better to start curfew timing from 9pm or 10pm till 5am or 6am: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/BXZukPcPuC — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2021

