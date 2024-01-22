Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, January 22, was seen taking blessings from "sadhus" at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The 49-second video clip shows PM Narendra Modi taking blessings of sadhus who attended the Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha event in Ayodhya. Earlier, the Indian Prime Minister performed the "Dandavat Pranam" at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya after he unveiled Lord Ram's idol during the Pran Prathistha ceremony. Pran Pratishtha Ceremony of Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya Concludes: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, January 22, 2024.

PM Modi Takes Blessings From 'Sadhus'

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi takes blessings from 'sadhus' at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya. #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/rgVHDQzIAi — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

