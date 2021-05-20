Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with doctors, paramedical staff and other frontline health workers of Varanasi tomorrow via video conferencing. He will review the working of various Covid hospitals in Varanasi including Pandit Rajan Mishra Covid Hospital, which was recently started through the joint efforts of DRDO and the Indian Army. He will also review the working of non-Covid hospitals in the district.

