On January 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Khodaldham Trust Cancer Hospital in Gujarat. During his address, PM Modi expressed honour in being associated with Khodaldham and its devotees, emphasising the trust's commitment to public welfare. He announced the commencement of construction for the Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Amreli, emphasising the government's dedication to ensuring cancer patients face no obstacles during treatment. PM Modi highlighted the establishment of 30 new cancer hospitals in the last nine years, with ongoing efforts for an additional 10, showcasing the government's focus on enhancing healthcare infrastructure. PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Sri Kothandarama Swamy Temple in Tamil Nadu’s Dhanushkodi (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Khodaldham Trust Cancer Hospital

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "It is a great honour for me to be associated with the holy land of Khodaldham and the devotees. For public welfare, Shree Khodaldham Trust has taken a step forward. From today, the work for Cancer Hospital and Research Centre will… pic.twitter.com/tOhvhirlcd — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

VIDEO | "The government wants to ensure that cancer patients don't face any problem during their treatment. In the last nine years, 30 new cancer hospitals were constructed, while work is underway for 10 more such hospitals," says PM @narendramodi, virtually addressing the… pic.twitter.com/WWEmKRG9NO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 21, 2024

