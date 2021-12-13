Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath witnessed a laser light show at Ganga Ghat in Varanasi on Monday evening. Shiv Deepotsav is also being celebrated today in the city. earlier In the day, PM Modi inaugurated phase 1 of the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor.

Here Is The Video:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed laser light show at Ganga Ghat in Varanasi this evening. Shiv Deepotsav is being celebrated today in the city. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/MiToW94TY5 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)