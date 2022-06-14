Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Maharashtra, on Monday offered prayers to Sant Tukaram Ji in Pune. "The ideals of Sant Tukaram motivate several people. He inspires us to serve others and nurture a compassionate society," PM Modi said.

Check tweet:

PM @narendramodi praying to Sant Tukaram Ji in Pune. The ideals of Sant Tukaram motivate several people. He inspires us to serve others and nurture a compassionate society. pic.twitter.com/SzxGtwOAuM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 14, 2022

Check video:

Special moments from Pune… pic.twitter.com/hdqdTQO0cx — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 14, 2022

