PM-SVANidhi Scheme Is the Most Important Central Scheme Under PM Narendra Modi's Leadership, Says Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Watch Video)

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, on Friday, February 16, addressed the PM SVANidhi Program in Delhi, Speaking at the event, the BJP leader said that PM SVANidhi is the most important central scheme under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "According to the data, more than 60 lakh people have benefitted from this scheme," he said. PM-SVANidhi Scheme Benefitted 57.83 Lakh Street Vendors So Far: Hardeep Singh Puri.

Hardeep Puri on PM SVANidhi Scheme

#WATCH | Delhi: While addressing PM SVANidhi Program, Union Minister Hardeep Puri says, "PM SVANidhi is the most important central scheme under PM Modi's leadership. According to the data, more than 60 lakh people have benefitted from this scheme." pic.twitter.com/mYO13HknJM — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024

