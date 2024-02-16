PM-SVANidhi Scheme Is the Most Important Central Scheme Under PM Narendra Modi's Leadership, Says Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Watch Video)

Speaking at the event, the BJP leader said that PM SVANidhi is the most important central scheme under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "According to the data, more than 60 lakh people have benefitted from this scheme," he said.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 16, 2024 07:28 PM IST

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, on Friday, February 16, addressed the PM SVANidhi Program in Delhi, Speaking at the event, the BJP leader said that PM SVANidhi is the most important central scheme under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "According to the data, more than 60 lakh people have benefitted from this scheme," he said. PM-SVANidhi Scheme Benefitted 57.83 Lakh Street Vendors So Far: Hardeep Singh Puri.

Hardeep Puri on PM SVANidhi Scheme

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
BJP Hardeep Puri Holi 2024 Easy Recipes: From Gujiya to Fruit Salad, 5 Mouth-Watering Food Items To Celebrate the Festival of Colours
  • Viral
    Vellore Road Accident: Woman Tossed Into Air After Driver Falls Asleep, Rams Car Into Shop in Tamil Nadu; Disturbing Video Surfaces Vellore Road Accident: Woman Tossed Into Air After Driver Falls Asleep, Rams Car Into Shop in Tamil Nadu; Disturbing Video Surfaces
  • Festivals
    Maha Shivaratri 2024 Date in India: 5 Things To Offer to Lord Shiva and Receive His Divine Blessings on Mahashivratri Festival Maha Shivaratri 2024 Date in India: 5 Things To Offer to Lord Shiva and Receive His Divine Blessings on Mahashivratri Festival
  • Videos
    Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani's Goa Wedding: Here's All You Need To Know! Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani's Goa Wedding: Here's All You Need To Know!
    • Close
    Search

    PM-SVANidhi Scheme Is the Most Important Central Scheme Under PM Narendra Modi's Leadership, Says Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Watch Video)

    Speaking at the event, the BJP leader said that PM SVANidhi is the most important central scheme under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "According to the data, more than 60 lakh people have benefitted from this scheme," he said.

    Socially Team Latestly| Feb 16, 2024 07:28 PM IST

    Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, on Friday, February 16, addressed the PM SVANidhi Program in Delhi, Speaking at the event, the BJP leader said that PM SVANidhi is the most important central scheme under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "According to the data, more than 60 lakh people have benefitted from this scheme," he said. PM-SVANidhi Scheme Benefitted 57.83 Lakh Street Vendors So Far: Hardeep Singh Puri.

    Hardeep Puri on PM SVANidhi Scheme

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    BJP Hardeep Puri Hardeep Singh Puri Narendra Modi PM SVANidhi PM SVANidhi Program What is PM SVANidhi
    You might also like
    Fair Price Shops in Tripura: CM Manik Saha Inaugurates Merchandising Milk Products, Says 'Gomati Milk Products Will Available in FP Shops at Affordable Price' (Watch Video)
    News

    Fair Price Shops in Tripura: CM Manik Saha Inaugurates Merchandising Milk Products, Says 'Gomati Milk Products Will Available in FP Shops at Affordable Price' (Watch Video)
    Karnataka: Congrespen('https://www.linkedin.com/cws/share?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.latestly.com%2Fsocially%2Findia%2Fnews%2Fpm-svanidhi-scheme-is-the-most-important-central-scheme-under-pm-narendra-modis-leadership-says-union-minister-hardeep-singh-puri-watch-video-5764631.html&token=&isFramed=true',550, 550)
    Socially Team Latestly| Feb 16, 2024 07:28 PM IST

    Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, on Friday, February 16, addressed the PM SVANidhi Program in Delhi, Speaking at the event, the BJP leader said that PM SVANidhi is the most important central scheme under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "According to the data, more than 60 lakh people have benefitted from this scheme," he said. PM-SVANidhi Scheme Benefitted 57.83 Lakh Street Vendors So Far: Hardeep Singh Puri.

    Hardeep Puri on PM SVANidhi Scheme

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    BJP Hardeep Puri Hardeep Singh Puri Narendra Modi PM SVANidhi PM SVANidhi Program What is PM SVANidhi
    You might also like
    Fair Price Shops in Tripura: CM Manik Saha Inaugurates Merchandising Milk Products, Says 'Gomati Milk Products Will Available in FP Shops at Affordable Price' (Watch Video)
    News

    Fair Price Shops in Tripura: CM Manik Saha Inaugurates Merchandising Milk Products, Says 'Gomati Milk Products Will Available in FP Shops at Affordable Price' (Watch Video)
    Karnataka: Congress Leader Priyank Kharge Attacks BJP Over Budget Session, Says 'BJP Has Time and Again Insulted Kannadigas' (Watch Video)
    News

    Karnataka: Congress Leader Priyank Kharge Attacks BJP Over Budget Session, Says 'BJP Has Time and Again Insulted Kannadigas' (Watch Video)
    PM Modi in Haryana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates AIIMS, Various Other Projects in Rewari (Watch Video)
    News

    PM Modi in Haryana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates AIIMS, Various Other Projects in Rewari (Watch Video)
    Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: BJP National President JP Nadda Files His Nomination From Gujarat
    Politics

    Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: BJP National President JP Nadda Files His Nomination From Gujarat
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Ben Duckett
    100K+ searches
    Inter Miami
    50K+ searches
    Kane Williamson
    50K+ searches
    OpenAI Sora
    50K+ searches
    Kavita Chaudhary
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    Google News Telegram Bot