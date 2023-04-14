On the occasion of Bengali New Year, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Friday offered prayers in Kolkata. Banerjee visited the Kalighat Temple in Kolkata and offered prayers on the occasion of the Bengali New Year 2023. A video of Mamata Banerjee offering prayers at Kalighat Temple has gone viral on social media. Pohela Boishakh 2023, or Bangla Noboborsho 1430, will be celebrated on Saturday, April 15. The occasion will be marked with great enthusiasm and fanfare by people who follow the Bengali calendar. Pohela Boishakh is also known as the Bengali New Year. Pohela Boishakh 2023 Wishes & Bangla Noboborsho 1430 Images: Celebrate Bengali New Year by Sharing WhatsApp Messages, Greetings and SMS With Family and Friends.

Mamata Banerjee Offers Prayers at Kalighat Temple

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee offers prayers at Kalighat Temple, in Kolkata, on the occasion of Bengali New Year. pic.twitter.com/yxEbSK84pT — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

