Pohela Boishakh 2023, or Bangla Noboborsho 1430, will be celebrated on April 15 and marked with great enthusiasm and fanfare by people who follow the Bengali calendar. Pohela Boishakh is known as the Bengali New Year. And in addition to the celebration of Pohela Boishakh in India, this festive occasion is also commemorated in Bangladesh. As we celebrate Pohela Boishakh 2023, people are sure to share Happy Pohela Boishakh 2023 wishes and messages, Happy Bengali New Year 2023 greetings, Pohela Boishakh 2023 images and Bangla Noboborsho 1430 wallpapers, Happy Pohela Boishakh quotes and Subho Noboborsho sayings, Pohela Boishakh 2023 WhatsApp stickers and Bengali New Year Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Pohela Boishakh 2023 Food Items: From Payesh to Cholar Dal; 5 Traditional Bengali Recipes To Make Your Noboborsho Special.

It is interesting to note that the celebration of Pohela Boishakh is usually on April 14 or 15. It is marked on Sankranti Day. The Sankranti tithi for Pohela Boish will actually be marked on April 14 at 15.12 or 3.12 pm. Pohela Boishakh 2023 marks the beginning of the Bengali Era of 1430 and is a particularly grand celebration in West Bengal and among Bengali communities in Assam, Tripura, and Bangladesh. This festival is also celebrated as Bihu or Bohag Bihu in Assam.

It is important to note that Pohela Boishakh marks the beginning of the Solar New Year and is celebrated across various states with great enthusiasm. As we prepare to celebrate Pohela Boishakh 2023, here are some Happy Pohela Boishakh 2023 wishes and messages, Happy Bengali New Year 2023 Greetings, Pohela Boishakh 2023 Images and Wallpapers, Happy Pohela Boishakh Quotes and Sayings, Pohela Boishakh 2023 WhatsApp Stickers and Bengali New Year Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online.

We hope that Pohela Boishakh 2023 brings with it all the good luck, love and prosperity to you and your family. Happy Pohela Boishakh!

