The Assam government has constituted a four-member expert committee to examine the legislative competence of the state legislature to enact a law to end polygamy, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The panel, headed by Justice (Retired) Rumi Phookan, has been asked to submit its report within two months, the chief minister said in a tweet on Sunday. Other members of the committee are Assam advocate general Debajit Saikia, additional advocate general Nalin Kohli and senior advocate Nekibur Zaman. Assam: 'Uniform Civil Code Should Be Implemented for Greater Interest of Our Muslim Women', Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Polygamy to Be Banned in Assam?

We are committed to end the practice of polygamy. pic.twitter.com/oeApv8hVK5 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 14, 2023

