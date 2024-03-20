The Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory announcing the temporary closure of the Pragati Maidan tunnels due to scheduled maintenance works. The tunnels will be closed from 12 am to 6 am daily until April 18. Additionally, the tunnels will remain shut for the entire day on March 24, March 31, and April 7. The maintenance and repair work is being carried out by the ITPO Project Division of the Public Works Department. This has necessitated the temporary shutdown of the tunnels. To mitigate the impact of the closure on commuters, the Traffic Police have suggested alternative routes. These include the Ring Road, Bhairaon Road, and Mathura Road. In addition, they have recommended that commuters make maximum use of public transport until the maintenance work is completed to ensure smoother travel. Delhi Police Road Safety Week: Traffic Police Organise Raahgiri Day at Connaught Place Inner Circle; 'Safety of the People Is Our Objective', Says DCP Traffic Shashank Jaiswal (Watch Videos).

Delhi Traffic Update

Traffic Advisory Due to repair and maintenance work by PWD on Tunnels of Pragati Maidan, traffic will be affected. Kindly follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/gu79CWHtyR — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) March 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)