Praveen Sood has been appointed as the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years. IPS officer Praveen Sood is currently serving as the DGP of Karnataka. Born in 1964, Sood graduated from IIT Delhi and joined IPS in 1986. Subodh Kumat Jaiswal Tenure To End: High-Level Committee to Select CBI Chief Likely to Meet Today Evening.

Praveen Sood Appointed As CBI Director:

IPS officer Praveen Sood is currently serving as the DGP of Karnataka. — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2023

