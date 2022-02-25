China's President Xi Jinping on Friday spoke to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, state media said reported. Reportedly, Jinping said that he supported solving the Ukraine crisis through talks in a call with Putin.

Check Tweet:

President of China, Xi Jinping speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin, calls for 'negotiation' with Ukraine- state media: AFP (file photos) pic.twitter.com/nbalbdFcMh — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022

