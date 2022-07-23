Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Lokmanya Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad on their birth anniversary. He tweeted in remembrance of two freedom fighter, regarding them as stalwarts, "I bow to two greats sons of Maa Bharti... These two stalwarts epitomise courage and patriotism." PM Modi later shared an instance from the past where he had spoken of Tilak and Azad during MannKiBaat programme.

