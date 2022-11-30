A large number of people, including Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan gather today to pay tributes to Lakshmi, the 32-year-old temple elephant of Sri Manakula Vinayagar Temple. Lakshmi suddenly collapsed during a walk today on the temple road and passed away. The elephant was gifted to the temple by the late chief minister and DMK leader R V Janakiraman. Kabini's 70-Year-Old Elephant Bhogeswara Famous For Its Longest Tusks in Asia Dies Due To Age-Related Illnesses, Wildlife Lovers Mourn Death.

Puducherry Temple Elephant Lakshmi Dies:

Puducherry | A large number of people, including Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan paid tributes to Lakshmi, the 32-year-old temple elephant of Sri Manakula Vinayagar Temple who passed away today Lakshmi suddenly collapsed during a walk today on the temple road and passed away pic.twitter.com/XlIS3bnWby — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)