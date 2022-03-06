Puducherry's iconic pier at Rock beach partially collapsed on Saturday night due to high waves as a result of deep depression over the Bay of Bengal. Meanwhile, IMD said that the depression over southwest Bay of Bengal is moving southwestwards. The depression is likely to weaken gradually in the next 24 hours.

