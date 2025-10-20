In a shocking incident, a boy was injured after being attacked by a German Shepherd that had reportedly been let off its leash by its owner in Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad. The disturbing incident took place on Saturday, October 18, and has since gone viral after CCTV footage surfaced online. According to the local media report, the dog bit the boy on his left leg, knocking him down. In a desperate attempt to shield himself, the boy kicked the dog away. Residents rushed to his aid and managed to intervene before the situation worsened. Dog Attack in Pune: Stray Dog With Suspected Rabies Bites 17 People in Indapur, Panic As Hospital Lacked Anti-Rabies Serum (Watch Video).

Minor Boy Injured After German Shepherd Attack in Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Punekar News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

