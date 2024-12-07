A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in Pune’s Hadapsar, late Saturday evening, causing widespread panic in the area. Thick black smoke and towering flames engulfed the facility as fire spread rapidly across the scrap materials stored on the premises. Fire department officials were immediately alerted, and multiple fire tenders rushed to the spot to contain the blaze. The operation to douse the fire is ongoing, with firefighters working tirelessly to prevent it from spreading to nearby structures. While the cause of the fire remains unknown, no casualties have been reported so far. Videos of the incident, showing the intensity of the fire, have gone viral on social media. Lucknow Fire: Blaze Erupts At Photo Studio Complex in Hazratganj, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

Pune Fire

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra | A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in the Hadapsar area of Pune City. Fire tenders are present at the spot. More details awaited. (Source: Pune Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/nsYEochN4K — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2024

