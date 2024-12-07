A fire erupted at a photo studio complex in Lucknow’s Hazratganj area on Thursday, prompting an emergency response. Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene, and efforts to control the blaze are underway. The incident occurred within the Hazratganj police station jurisdiction. Authorities have yet to confirm the cause of the fire or report any casualties. Further details are awaited as firefighting operations continue. Videos of the incident have surfaced online. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at Warehouse in Rohini Sector 25, Video Shows Thick Cloud Os Smoke.

Lucknow Fire

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP | Fire breaks out at photo studio complex in Hazratganj police station area. Fire tenders are at the spot. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/dhSE9evktO — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2024

