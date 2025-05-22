A major pipeline burst occurred near Goyal Ganga Society on Pune’s Sinhagad Road today, May 22, disrupting the traffic in the area as water gushed out. A video shared by journalist Akshay Phatak on X shows water pouring onto the road, flooding the area and wasting thousands of litres of water. Commuters were also seen struggling to navigate the flooded street in the video. Navi Mumbai Pipeline Burst Causes Water Cut: Water Supply to Kharghar, Kamothe and Other Areas Suspended for 24 Hours After Morbe Dam Pipeline Bursts Near Marble Market; Video Surfaces.

Pune Pipeline Burst

