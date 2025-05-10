A student named Khadeeja Sheikh has been rusticated from Sinhagad College in Pune after she allegedly shared a pro-Pakistan post on Instagram containing anti-India statements. The college took strict action, citing a violation of conduct and national sentiment. Following the incident, Kondhwa Police registered a case against her under sections 152, 196, 197, 299, 352, and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. An investigation is currently underway. Fact Check: Did 3 IAF Fighter Jets Crash in Himalayas? Old Image of IAF Crash From 2016 Goes Viral, PIB Debunks Fake Claim.

Sinhagad College Student Khadeeja Sheikh Rusticated for Sharing Pro-Pakistan Post on Instagram

Khadeeja Sheikh rusticated from Sinhagad college #Pune for sharing a blatant Instagram post supporting #Pakistan. College highlights anti-India statements of the girl. 1/n pic.twitter.com/NittlRj5PP — Siddhi 🇮🇳 (@sidis28) May 10, 2025

Khadeeja Sheikh Booked Under BNS

Accused has been booked under 152, 196,197,299,352,353 of BNS, 2023. Action underway at Kondhwa Police station. pic.twitter.com/HJzmufFFfe — Siddhi 🇮🇳 (@sidis28) May 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)