A traffic cop in Pune was caught on camera accepting a bribe in Vimannagar. The video of the incident quickly went viral, prompting a swift response from the police department who asked the user to share the date of the incident. The viral video shows the cop, whose identity is yet to be revealed, accepting money from a civilian. Upon the video going viral, the Pune Police Department was quick to respond. They have assured the public that they are taking the matter seriously. Further information into the incident is awaited. UP Police Constable Caught on Camera Taking Bribe in Lucknow, Video Goes Viral.

Pune Traffic Cop Seen Accepting Bribe

sir what is the date of this video — पुणे शहर वाहतूक पोलीस (@PuneCityTraffic) April 10, 2024

Sir, I complained about this before, but nothing was done. Now that I've seen @CPPuneCity taking action, I think it's time to speak up again. Can you please check your tweet to see when I first mentioned this issue and why nothing was done about it? — ArKay (@DefenceBrat) April 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)