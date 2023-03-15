A resident of Pune, Komal Shinde, took to Twitter on Sunday (March 12) to complain about an incident when her family was chased and harassed by two bike-borne men. She uploaded two videos showing how two men riding a bike were trying to chase their car on Aundh Ravet BRTS Road in Pune. The men were making gestures to provoke them. The woman was traveling with an infant and her husband when the incident took place. The official Twitter account of the Maharashtra Emergency Response System responded to her tweet. Road Rage Caught on Camera! Bikers Engage in High Voltage Clash, One Attacks With Stone; Video of Ugly Fight Goes Viral.

Pune Woman Shares Mischievous Behaviour of Bikers on Road

