In his Independence Day 2025 address from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the armed forces for “punishing the enemy beyond its imagination” during Operation Sindoor. The mission followed the April 22 Pahalgam massacre, where terrorists from across the border killed civilians after asking their religion. “Operation Sindoor is the expression of that outrage,” Modi said, adding that forces were given a “free hand” to decide strategy, targets, and timing. “Our brave jawans entered hundreds of kilometres into enemy soil and razed their terrorist HQ to the ground,” he declared. Highlighting the impact, Modi noted, “Destruction in Pakistan is so massive that new revelations are being made every day and new information is coming out daily,” underscoring India’s resolve to crush cross-border terrorism. Independence Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Hoists National Flag at Red Fort in Delhi as India Celebrates 79th Independence Day (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Salutes Heroes of Operation Sindoor

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "....Entire India was outraged, and the entire world was shocked by such a massacre (Pahalgam)...Operation Sindoor is the expression of that outrage....Destruction in Pakistan is so massive that new revelations are being made every day and new… pic.twitter.com/UJyLAHyOOH — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2025

