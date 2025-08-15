Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi on Friday, marking the 79th Independence Day of India. This is his 12th consecutive Independence Day from the historic site. The ceremony began with the Guard of Honour, followed by the flag unfurling and the national anthem. Dressed in a saffron turban, PM Modi greeted the nation and will shortly address the country from the ramparts. Key themes expected in his speech include Operation Sindoor, Atmanirbharta, Viksit Bharat, and farmers’ welfare, with millions across India watching the event live. PM Modi Independence Day 2025 Speech Live Streaming Video: Watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Address to the Nation From Ramparts of Red Fort in Delhi.

PM Modi Hoists National Flag at Red Fort

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the national flag at the Red Fort. #IndependenceDay (Video Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/UnthwfL72O — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)