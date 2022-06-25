Arrested Punjab IAS officer Sanjay Popli’s son allegedly shot himself dead during a Punjab Vigilance raid on the IAS officer’s house in Chandigarh. Popli was arrested for allegedly demanding a 1% commission as a bribe for clearance of tenders for laying off the sewerage pipeline at Nawanshahr. His accomplice, identified as Sandeep Wats, was also arrested from Jalandhar in Punjab.

Check Tweet:

This is terrible. Arrested Punjab IAS officer Sanjay Popli’s son allegedly shot himself dead during a Punjab Vigilance raid on the IAS officer’s house in Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/QBY8qmxWNk — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) June 25, 2022

