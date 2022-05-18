In a shocking incident, a massive fire broke out in a scooter market located in the Subhani Building area of ​​Ludhiana. According to sources, a total of 5 fire tenders were used to douse the fire. "No one was reported injured. Cause of the fire is not known yet," said Maninder Singh, Fire Officer.

Chek tweet:

Punjab | Fire broke out in a scooter market located in Subhani Building area of ​​Ludhiana. Fire has been brought under control. A total of 5 fire tenders were used to douse the fire. No one was reported injured. Cause of the fire is not known yet: Maninder Singh, Fire Officer pic.twitter.com/dY3HOQQthJ — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)