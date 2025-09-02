In a shocking incident in Purulia, West Bengal, four masked men held petrol pump staff at gunpoint and fled with nearly INR 1 lakh in a daring robbery. The armed criminals arrived on two bikes late Sunday night, August 31, at a newly opened pump on the Purulia–Jamshedpur National Highway, threatening employees before making off with the cash. The CCTV footage from the pump captured the entire heist, showing the armed men arriving on two motorbikes, quickly threatening the employees, snatching the cash, and escaping within minutes. Alarmed by the attack, staff immediately informed the police, who rushed to the spot and secured the footage for investigation. A massive search operation has been launched in nearby areas, including the Jharkhand border, to track down the suspects. West Bengal: 13-Year-Old Boy Accused of Stealing Chips Dies by Suicide After Public Humiliation, Writes ‘Maa, I Didn’t Steal’ in Note.

Purulia Petrol Pump Robbed at Gunpoint

🚨 Daring petrol pump robbery at gunpoint Newly opened petrol pump in Purulia, #WestBengal witnessed a film-style heist! Owner Heeralal Barman said five armed criminals rode in on two bikes, threatened staff at gunpoint, and looted nearly Rs 1 lakh before fleeing towards… pic.twitter.com/wFr5sulozj — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) September 1, 2025

