Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday addressed a rally in Kerala's Wayanad. Speaking at the event, the Congress leader attacked Prime Minister Modi and said that there is blood everywhere, there is murder everywhere, and rape everywhere. "That is the situation in Manipur and the Prime Minister spoke for 2 hours, 13 minutes in Parliament but he spoke on Manipur for 2 minutes. He laughed, joked. His cabinet laughed, joked...," he said. Rahul Gandhi Makes Scathing Attack on PM Narendra Modi, Says 'He Wants To Burn Manipur, Doesn't Want to Douse Fire' (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Modi

