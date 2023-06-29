Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s convoy, while on his way to Churachandpur district, one of the worst-hit areas since ethnic violence flared across Manipur, was stopped by the police in the Bishnupur area. A police officer told news agency ANI that this was a “precautionary” measure taken as there was a “fear of grenade attack” along the highway to be used by Congress leader to reach Churachandpur. "Seeing the ground situation, we stopped him (Rahul Gandhi) from moving forward and advised him to travel to Churachandpur via helicopter. There is a possibility of a grenade attack along the highway through which VIP Rahul Gandhi is moving. Keeping his security and safety in mind, we've not allowed him," Bishnupur SP Heisnam Balram Singh. Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy on Way to Manipur’s Churachandpur Stopped by Local Police at Check Post Near Bishnupur (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi in Manipur:

#WATCH | Manipur: Bishnupur SP Heisnam Balram Singh, says, "Seeing the ground situation, we stopped him (Rahul Gandhi) from moving forward and advised him to travel to Churachandpur via helicopter. There is a possibility of a grenade attack along the highway through which VIP… pic.twitter.com/B4rBdWuTjI — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023

