Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, will hold a "special press conference" at Indira Bhawan in Delhi on Thursday, September 18. The LoP to hold press briefing just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. “Tomorrow, 18 September, there will be a Special Press Briefing by the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi, at 10 a.m. at the Indira Bhawan Auditorium. The media is requested to be seated by 9:30 a.m.,” senior Congress leader Pawan Khera announced on X (formerly Twitter). Earlier, citing internal party data and polling trends, Rahul Gandhi had accused the Election Commission of India of withholding crucial information and colluding with the ruling BJP. He had further hinted at dropping a "hydrogen bomb" over alleged voter fraud charges. Rahul Gandhi To Hold Special Press Briefing at Congress Headquarters on September 18, Says Pawan Khera.
Rahul Gandhi Press Conference Live Streaming
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)