Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, will hold a "special press conference" at Indira Bhawan in Delhi on Thursday, September 18. The LoP to hold press briefing just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. “Tomorrow, 18 September, there will be a Special Press Briefing by the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi, at 10 a.m. at the Indira Bhawan Auditorium. The media is requested to be seated by 9:30 a.m.,” senior Congress leader Pawan Khera announced on X (formerly Twitter). Earlier, citing internal party data and polling trends, Rahul Gandhi had accused the Election Commission of India of withholding crucial information and colluding with the ruling BJP. He had further hinted at dropping a "hydrogen bomb" over alleged voter fraud charges. Rahul Gandhi To Hold Special Press Briefing at Congress Headquarters on September 18, Says Pawan Khera.

Rahul Gandhi Press Conference Live Streaming

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharat Jodo (@bharatjodo)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (Official YouTube Account of The Tonight Show Congress Party). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

