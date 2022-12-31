Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the media and said that they allow PM Narendra Modi to use a teleprompter. While addressing a press conference during Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress leader told media persons that they allow PM Modi to use a teleprompter, however, they don't let him use it. Earlier, he mocked the media when they questioned him about wearing t-shirt during the cold wave in Delhi. To which he said, "Why is there so much disturbance because of the T-shirt?" Rahul Gandhi Mocks Media Over T-Shirt Row, Says ‘I Do Not Wear Sweater Because I Am Not Scared of Winter’ (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

