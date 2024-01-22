In Assam, during his ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', Rahul Gandhi claimed on Monday, January 22, that he was denied permission to visit the Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Assamese social reformer saint Srimanta Sankardeva. Authorities said that an MLA and an MP from the area had been permitted to visit the shrine. Gandhi can be seen questioning a security guard about why he was being stopped in a video shared by the news agency PTI. The state's Nagaon district's Bordowa Satra was to be visited by the Congress leader. Following the incident, Gandhi, along with the Congress workers, staged a sit-in in Nagaon. 'Aaj Sirf Ek Vyakti Mandir Mein Ja Sakta Hain': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Stopped From Visiting Batadrava Than in Assam (Watch Videos).

Rahul Gandhi Stopped from Entering Temple

Authorities allow local MP, MLA to visit Sankardev Satra temple in Assam's Nagaon without Rahul Gandhi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 22, 2024

Rahul Gandhi, Party Workers Stage Sit-in Protest

