On Monday, January 22, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was stopped from visiting Assam's Batadrava Than, the birthplace of saint Srimanta Sankardeva. A video going viral on social media shows Rahul Gandhi asking security officials as to what the issue is. "Can I go and see the barricades? What mistake I have done that I am not allowed inside the temple?" he said. Another video showed the Congress MP, who is undertaking "Bharat Jodo Naya Yatra", asking, "Aaj sirf ek vyakti mandir mein ja sakta hain." Crowd Raises Slogans Against Rahul Gandhi Outside Eatery in Assam’s Nagaon.

Rahul Gandi Stopped from Visiting Batadrava Than

VIDEO | "What is the issue brother? Can I go and see the barricades? What mistake I have done that I am not allowed inside the temple?" Congress leader @RahulGandhi tells a security official as he is stopped from visiting Assam's Batadrava Than, the birthplace of saint Srimanta… pic.twitter.com/WAK3ryrAVt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 22, 2024

Aaj sirf ek vyakti mandir mein ja sakta hain..."

#WATCH | On being allowed to enter Batadrava Than in Assam only after 3 pm, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says "Aaj sirf ek vyakti mandir mein ja sakta hain..." pic.twitter.com/9pz1d6iiuv — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)