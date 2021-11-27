Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi termed the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' as a serious threat and targeted the central government over the COVID-19 vaccination figures on Saturday. In a tweet, he said," New variant is a serious threat. High time GOI gets serious about providing vaccine security to our countrymen. Bad vaccination figures can’t be hidden for long behind one man’s photo."

Check it out here:

New variant is a serious threat. High time GOI gets serious about providing vaccine security to our countrymen. Bad vaccination figures can’t be hidden for long behind one man’s photo. #Omicron pic.twitter.com/3J7E8TEwXT — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)