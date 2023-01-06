Jaipur District Magistrate on Friday said that all schools will remain closed for students studying in classes 1 to 8 till January 14, 2023, in wake of dipping temperature. “All schools from std 1 to std 8, in Jaipur district, to remain closed till 14th January in wake of dipping temperature,” ANI reported. Rajasthan Reels Under Cold Wave, Holiday Declared in All Government and Private Schools Till January 15.

Rajasthan Winter Vacation:

Rajasthan | All schools from std 1 to std 8, in Jaipur district, to remain closed till 14th January in wake of dipping temperature. pic.twitter.com/qzYfiAN0l9 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)